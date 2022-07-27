Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 667,376 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,376 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.21% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.40. 4,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,709. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $132.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.94.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.