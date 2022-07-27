Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,676,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 977,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after buying an additional 455,167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after buying an additional 277,513 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 592.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 265,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 226,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 459,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after buying an additional 226,549 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49.

