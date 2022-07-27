Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Down 82.3% in July

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the June 30th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Japan Tobacco Trading Up 0.1 %
Japan Tobacco stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.38.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Tobacco (JAPAY)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.