Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Down 82.3% in July

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the June 30th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Japan Tobacco Trading Up 0.1 %

Japan Tobacco stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

