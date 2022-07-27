Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €60.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($61.22) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.23% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($61.94) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

BAS opened at €42.19 ($43.05) on Wednesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 1-year high of €69.52 ($70.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

