Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $20.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $384.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.05. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $329.48 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 195,797 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

