Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 0.9 %

PNGAY stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.3886 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

(Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.