Jefferies Financial Group Comments on South32 Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for South32 in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for South32’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get South32 alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on SOUHY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 325 ($3.92) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 250 ($3.01) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.65) in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 250 ($3.01) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South32 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

South32 Trading Up 1.8 %

South32 Company Profile

Shares of SOUHY opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

(Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.