Jobchain Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $20.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,766.93 or 1.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00128294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Jobchain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

