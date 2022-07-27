John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.90 to $5.10 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.34. 159,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $259,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies



John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Stories

