JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Shares Up 1.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.57. 112,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 309,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

