JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €18.80

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($46.43) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.
Koninklijke Philips Price Performance
NYSE:PHG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. 166,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.