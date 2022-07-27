JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €18.80

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.50 ($46.43) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. 166,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.