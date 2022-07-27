Juggernaut Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $317,752.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $317,752.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,793.92 or 1.00009705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003877 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00128203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

