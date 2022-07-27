Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Lowered to $31.00 at UBS Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 156,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,792. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 874,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,981,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,767,000 after buying an additional 112,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

