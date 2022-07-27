Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces Earnings Results

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 1.1 %

KALU traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.33. 2,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,544. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $130.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -789.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $54,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $38,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $54,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $230,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.