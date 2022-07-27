Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -789.74%.

In other news, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $54,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,862 shares in the company, valued at $517,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,593.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $54,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $230,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

