Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $120.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of KALU opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $130.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $38,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $38,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $366,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at $593,593.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $230,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 283,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

