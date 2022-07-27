Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ KALU traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.66. 1,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,544. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $130.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -188.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -789.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $54,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $54,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,593.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $230,525. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

