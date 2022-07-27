Kava Market Cap Reaches $438.35 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00008184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $438.35 million and approximately $34.53 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00101833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00237509 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00039745 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000245 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 240,253,608 coins and its circulating supply is 235,284,858 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

