Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.90

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $8.02. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 165,903 shares.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

