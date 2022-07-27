Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.90

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as high as $8.02. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 165,903 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
