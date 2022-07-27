KCCPAD Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. KCCPAD has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $418.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032058 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

