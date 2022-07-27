Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 201,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

