Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and traded as low as $9.31. Keppel shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 487 shares traded.

Keppel Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

