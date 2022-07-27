Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in July

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Kesselrun Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KSSRF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Kesselrun Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Get Kesselrun Resources alerts:

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.