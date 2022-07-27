KeyCorp Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 387,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

