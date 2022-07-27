Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,389,000 after purchasing an additional 189,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

