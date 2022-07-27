Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 30th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KCDMY shares. Barclays downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,519. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

