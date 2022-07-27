Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.83-20.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.17 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.68. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,625,387. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

