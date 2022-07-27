Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the June 30th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kirin Stock Performance

Kirin stock remained flat at $16.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 42,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. Kirin has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Kirin had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.