KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KREF opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 409.61, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Insider Transactions at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.