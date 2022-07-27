Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Up 10%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 110,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 198,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Klondike Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$14.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Klondike Silver

(Get Rating)

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in South Eastern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.