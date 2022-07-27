KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.54

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 49294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($77.55) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 28.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Further Reading

