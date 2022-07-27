Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,010,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,357. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.