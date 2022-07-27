Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $99,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,497.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 812,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.