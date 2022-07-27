Kuai Token (KT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $383,163.00

Kuai Token (KT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $383,163.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,373.43 or 0.99955535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003808 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00127740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.