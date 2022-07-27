Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 guidance at $1.38-1.68 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of KLIC opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,721,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.