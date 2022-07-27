Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $246.00. 2,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.26 and a 200-day moving average of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

