Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.99%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.29 per share, with a total value of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,872.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

