Landbox (LAND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

Landbox (LAND) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $45,839.10 and $10.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Landbox has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017378 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00031800 BTC.
Landbox Coin Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Landbox Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.