LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

LVTX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About LAVA Therapeutics

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

