LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

LCNB Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $174.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCNB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCNB

In other news, Director William H. Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $214,508. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $117,496 in the last ninety days. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

