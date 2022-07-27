Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

ORCC opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

