Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 52 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,459,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

SPGI stock opened at $356.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.50 and its 200 day moving average is $375.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

