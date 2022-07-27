Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.