Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

