Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,481,000 after purchasing an additional 162,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after acquiring an additional 108,346 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,450,000 after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 523,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $152.14 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.