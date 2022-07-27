Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $418,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $5,128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 604,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 122.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

