Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 218 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,783,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,005,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 559,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,223,000 after acquiring an additional 285,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.