Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 665,195 shares.The stock last traded at $44.42 and had previously closed at $43.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. The firm had revenue of $40.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.