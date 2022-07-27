LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q2 guidance at $0.32 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.26 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

