Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Lemonade from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.97. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 113,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

